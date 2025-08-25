San Jose MEPS Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250821-N-FN963-1024

U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen stand at parade rest in formation during a transfer of responsibility ceremony, Aug. 21, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. The passing of the unit colors is a historic military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership from the outgoing leader to the incoming leader. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Richard L.J. Gourley)

(This image has been digitally altered to blur a common access card.)