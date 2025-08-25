San Jose MEPS Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250821-N-FN963-1043

U.S. Army 1st Sgt Jose Vasquez, right, senior enlisted advisor, Central California Recruiting Battalion, passes the battalion guidon to Maj. Justin Winn, commander, Military Entrance Processing Station San Jose, during a transfer of responsibility ceremony, Aug. 21, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. The passing of the unit colors is a historic military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership from the outgoing leader to the incoming leader. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Richard L.J. Gourley)