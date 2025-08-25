Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Jose MEPS Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    San Jose MEPS Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Richard Gourley 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate

    250821-N-FN963-1046
    U.S. Army 1st Sgt Jason Longoria, center, senior enlisted advisor, Central California Recruiting Battalion, receives the battalion guidon from Maj. Justin Winn, commander, Military Entrance Processing Station San Jose, during a transfer of responsibility ceremony, Aug. 21, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. The passing of the unit colors is a historic military tradition symbolizing the transfer of leadership from the outgoing leader to the incoming leader. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Richard L.J. Gourley)

