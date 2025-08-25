USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250809-N-YO707-2102 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 9, 2025) U.S. Sailors embark an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)