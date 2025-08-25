Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    250809-N-YO707-2102 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 9, 2025) U.S. Sailors embark an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 07:25
    Photo ID: 9277469
    VIRIN: 250809-N-YO707-2102
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Flight Quarters [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fitzgerald
    USCENTCOMPA
    deployment
    US Navy
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

