250809-N-YO707-1171 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 9, 2025) A U.S. Sailor takes photos of surface contacts from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a transit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 07:25
|Photo ID:
|9277456
|VIRIN:
|250809-N-YO707-1071
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.