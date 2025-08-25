250809-N-YO707-1123 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 9, 2025) A U.S. Sailor stands watch on a gun mount aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during a transit in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 07:25
|Photo ID:
|9277462
|VIRIN:
|250809-N-YO707-1123
|Resolution:
|3077x2051
|Size:
|818.52 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz Transit [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.