Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising

    CAMP ITAMI, HYOGO, JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Australian Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and U.S. Army Soldiers salute the Allied Nation’s Flags during a ceremonial flag raising at Camp Itami, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025 As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 45th Iteration of Exercise Yama Sakura, YS89, is the third U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO), Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the JGSDF, and 1st (Australia) Division train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 04:17
    Photo ID: 9277169
    VIRIN: 250826-A-NT260-1010
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: CAMP ITAMI, HYOGO, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising
    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising
    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising
    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising
    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising
    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising
    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising
    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Yama Sakura
    JGSDF
    USJapanAlliance
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    YamaSakura89

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download