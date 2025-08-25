Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Japanese Flag is risen to meet its American and Australian Allied Flags during a ceremonial flag raising at Camp Itami, Japan, Aug. 26, 2025. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific’s Operation Pathways, the 45th Iteration of Exercise Yama Sakura, YS89, is the third U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO), Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the JGSDF, and 1st (Australia) Division train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)