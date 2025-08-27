Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Yama Sakura 89 Flag Raising Highlights U.S., Japan, Australia Partnership

    Yama Sakura 89 Ceremonial Flag Raising

    Photo By Sgt. Johanna Pullum | Australian Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and U.S. Army service members salute...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), 1st (Australian) Division (1 (AS) Div), and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) participated in a flag-raising ceremony as part of Joint Exercise Yama Sakura 89 (YS89), Aug. 26, at Camp Itami, Japan.

    “Each of the countries’ flags has historical, cultural and political significance,” U.S. Army 1st Lt. Richard Park, YS89 protocol officer, said. “Having all three of the nation’s flags raised at the same time was historically important, especially for the history of this exercise. It’s important to signify the unity between all three countries and it touches on the trilateral cooperation between the nations. That’s what Yama Sakura is all about.”

    This year marks the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura and is the third trilateral command post exercise (CPX) based in Japan with U.S. Army, 1 AS Div, and JGSDF joint participation. This trilateral exercise allows for bolstering interoperability in rigorous but realistic scenarios. Exercise YS89 is an annual part of USARPAC’s Operation Pathways and the largest combined and trilateral CPX co-sponsored by USARPAC and the JGSDF.

    “This exercise is not just about military readiness,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division, said. “It is about building trust, fostering mutual understanding, and enhancing interoperability across human, procedural, and technical domains.”

    Since its inception, Yama Sakura has focused on the development and refinement of combined force lethality between the U.S. Army and JGSDF. This year, units across the combined force continued that development, filling a bigger role in the exercise compared to previous years and expanding the role of Australian partners to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

