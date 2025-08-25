U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Colby Conklin, left, a crew chief, and Lance Cpl. Christine Bedolla, a tiltrotor mechanic, both with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), label panels while conducting maintenance on a MV-22 Osprey aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 18, 2025. The 22nd MEU (SOC) conducted routine aircraft maintenance to enhance readiness in support of their regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9276880
|VIRIN:
|250818-M-KB995-1072
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|14.92 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.