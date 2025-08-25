22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Romero Ramirez, a flight line mechanic with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conducts maintenance on a MV-22 Osprey aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 18, 2025. The 22nd MEU (SOC) conducted routine aircraft maintenance to enhance readiness in support of their regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)