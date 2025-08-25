Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Colby Conklin, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), labels panels while conducting maintenance on a MV-22 Osprey aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 18, 2025. The 22nd MEU (SOC) conducted routine aircraft maintenance to enhance readiness in support of their regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Tanner Bernat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 21:34
    Photo ID: 9276879
    VIRIN: 250818-M-KB995-1060
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima
    22nd MEU(SOC) | Hangar Aircraft Maintenance on USS Iwo Jima

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd MEU, Cobra, USMC, IWOARG-22MEU(SOC), Deployment, Osprey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download