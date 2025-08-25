Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250813-N-NR343-1098

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 13, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. David Phillips, executive officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), speaks with Dr. Michael Pollock, department head of Information, Cyber and Spectrum Superiority, Office of Naval Research, during a tour of Indiana on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 13, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)