Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

250813-N-NR343-1029

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 13, 2025) – Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Master Chief Henry Cody, left, Capt. Aaron Peterson, director of Training, Tactical Development, and Doctrine, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, Dr. Michael Pollock, department head of Information, Cyber and Spectrum Superiority, Office of Naval Research, second from right, Lt. Cmdr. David Phillips, executive officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), right, and staff pose for a photo on the brow before a tour of Indiana on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 13, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)