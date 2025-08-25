Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789) [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    250813-N-NR343-1029
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 13, 2025) – Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Master Chief Henry Cody, left, Capt. Aaron Peterson, director of Training, Tactical Development, and Doctrine, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center, Dr. Michael Pollock, department head of Information, Cyber and Spectrum Superiority, Office of Naval Research, second from right, Lt. Cmdr. David Phillips, executive officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), right, and staff pose for a photo on the brow before a tour of Indiana on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 13, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 20:26
    Photo ID: 9276734
    VIRIN: 250813-N-NR343-1029
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)
    Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)
    Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    USS Indiana (SSN 789)
    CSS 1
    COMSUBPAC
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download