Dr. Michael Pollock Visits USS Indiana (SSN 789)

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Aug. 13, 2025) – Lt. Cmdr. Dave Phillips, executive officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789), left, speaks with Dr. Michael Pollock, department head of Information, Cyber and Spectrum Superiority, Office of Naval Research, during a tour of Indiana on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 13, 2025. Indiana is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations forces support, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Russell)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 20:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
