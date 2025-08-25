U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brendon Hall, a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, climbs up a cliff during Assault Climbers Course 25-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Aug. 24, 2025. ACC is a multi-week course that exposes students to rope climbing techniques and procedures, increasing mobility and lethality in littoral, mountainous and urban terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 18:50
|Photo ID:
|9276607
|VIRIN:
|250824-M-CK747-2185
|Resolution:
|5668x4380
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V35 and V11 Marines conduct mock lead climbing during Assault Climbers Course [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Luke Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.