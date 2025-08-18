V35 and V11 Marines conduct mock lead climbing during Assault Climbers Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jack Cross, a machine gunner with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, grasps onto a ledge during Assault Climbers Course 25-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Aug. 24, 2025. ACC is a multi-week course that exposes students to rope climbing techniques and procedures, increasing mobility and lethality in littoral, mountainous and urban terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)