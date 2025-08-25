Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V35 and V11 Marines conduct mock lead climbing during Assault Climbers Course [Image 7 of 12]

    V35 and V11 Marines conduct mock lead climbing during Assault Climbers Course

    MARINE CORPS MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nichcallas Sparks, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, tugs on a wire during Assault Climbers Course 25-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Aug. 24, 2025. ACC is a multi-week course that exposes students to rope climbing techniques and procedures, increasing mobility and lethality in littoral, mountainous and urban terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Luke Rodriguez)

    TAGS

    Ropes
    Assault Climbers Course
    Suspension
    MWTC Bridgeport
    V35
    Marines

