U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, commanding officer of the United States Army Reserve Support Command, First Army, tours Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, November 13, 2024. Brennan visited the base to learn and assess the capabilities of the installation for Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9276405
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-ZT447-4313
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.