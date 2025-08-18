USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, commanding officer of the United States Army Reserve Support Command, First Army, tours Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, November 13, 2024. Brennan visited the base to learn and assess the capabilities of the installation for Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)