Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Brennan, commanding officer of the United States Army Reserve Support Command, First Army, tours Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, November 13, 2024. Brennan visited the base to learn and assess the capabilities of the installation for Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9276402
    VIRIN: 241113-A-ZT447-1409
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Trenton Lowery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy
    USARSC, First Army, General Visits Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    2 Star
    DV
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download