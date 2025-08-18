U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Garron Dahle, 21st Special Tactics Squadron combat controller, shares his deployment and mission experiences during the Warfighter Series at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2025. Dahle has been on various teams to include one of the largest joint ground-assault operations conducted in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 15:29
|Photo ID:
|9276122
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-QI804-1002
|Resolution:
|12096x8048
|Size:
|8.97 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Warfighter Series Highlights Special Tactic Warfighters [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.