JBLE Warfighter Series Highlights Special Tactic Warfighters

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Garron Dahle, 21st Special Tactics Squadron combat controller, shares his deployment and mission experiences during the Warfighter Series at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2025. Dahle has been on various teams to include one of the largest joint ground-assault operations conducted in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)