    JBLE Warfighter Series Highlights Special Tactic Warfighters [Image 1 of 2]

    JBLE Warfighter Series Highlights Special Tactic Warfighters

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jared Isenhart, 21st Special Tactics Squadron pararecuseman, delivers a speech during the Warfighter Series at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 22, 2025. Isenhart commended the work Airmen do across all Air Force specialty codes and relayed, “proximity to the battlefield dose not determine proximity to the fight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 15:29
    Photo ID: 9276116
    VIRIN: 250822-F-QI804-1001
    Resolution: 12096x8048
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    JBLE
    Warfighter Series

