    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff coins JBER Airmen [Image 5 of 5]

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff coins JBER Airmen

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents his coin to U.S. Air Force Senior 1st Lt. Caleb Brady, 673d Logistics Readiness Group, Installation reception Officer and Alternate Installation Deployment Officer, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, 18 Aug. 2025. Brady was recognized for his superior performance and dedication supporting F-22 deployments from JBER to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Don Hudson)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 15:15
    Photo ID: 9276095
    VIRIN: 250818-F-EZ530-1017
    Resolution: 6054x4036
    Size: 16.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    VCJCS
    673d LRG
    673d Logistic Readiness Group
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Ricahrdson

