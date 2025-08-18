U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents his coin to U.S. Air Force Senior 1st Lt. Caleb Brady, 673d Logistics Readiness Group, Installation reception Officer and Alternate Installation Deployment Officer, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, 18 Aug. 2025. Brady was recognized for his superior performance and dedication supporting F-22 deployments from JBER to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Don Hudson)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 15:15
|Photo ID:
|9276095
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-EZ530-1017
|Resolution:
|6054x4036
|Size:
|16.14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff coins JBER Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.