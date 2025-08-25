Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff coins JBER Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents his coin to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jarom D. Hall, 176th Air Defense Squadron, weapons director, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, 18 Aug. 2025. Hall was recognized for his superior performance and dedication executing a deployment supporting partner agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Don Hudson)