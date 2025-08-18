Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doodles Bring Smiles and Connection to Fort Bragg Community [Image 4 of 5]

    Doodles Bring Smiles and Connection to Fort Bragg Community

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Dozens of happy dogs and their proud owners came together to the Fort Bragg Equipment Checkout Center parking lot for a special event: the Paws on Post Doodle Breed Meet-Up on Aug. 23, 2025. Families enjoyed fresh air, fun activities, and time with their furry friends, all while building stronger bonds across the installation.
    (Courtesy photo by Tiffany Black, Fort Bragg Paws on Post Kennel Manager)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 13:42
    Photo ID: 9275787
    VIRIN: 250823-A-IV289-5980
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 117.98 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
