Doodles Bring Smiles and Connection to Fort Bragg Community

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Dozens of happy dogs and their proud owners came together to the Equipment Checkout Center parking lot for a special event: the Paws on Post Doodle Breed Meet-Up on Aug. 23. Families enjoyed fresh air, fun activities, and time with their furry friends, all while building stronger bonds across the installation.



The event was all about Doodles, friendly dogs like Goldendoodles, Labradoodles, and other poodle mixes. Pet owners paid $5 per dog to join, and all pets had to be vaccinated to keep everyone safe.



“It’s a simple way to promote wellness while letting dogs burn off energy in a safe, social setting,” Black said. “It also allows Soldiers and their families to see other operations that Fort Bragg MWR has to offer.”



The day started with a group trail walk, where dogs trotted beside their humans, sniffing and wagging their tails. After the walk, the pups cooled off in splash pools while owners relaxed with drinks and chatted about their pets.



“Pets are a huge source of comfort,” explained Tiffany Black, Paws on Post Kennel Manager. “When we create spaces where people can relax and enjoy time with their animals, we’re also supporting mental health and morale.”



Paws on Post, Fort Bragg’s pet kennel, offers daycare and boarding for dogs and cats. They also host events like breed meet-ups to help pets stay active and social—and to give families a chance to connect.



“We’ve found that breed-specific meetups like this one help pet owners bond instantly,” said Black. “It’s not just about the dogs; it’s about building friendships and support networks across the installation.”



To keep everyone safe, Paws on Post follows strict rules. All pets must be registered with the Fort Bragg Vet Center and have up-to-date vaccinations. Certain breeds aren’t allowed on post, and dogs over six months old that aren’t spayed or neutered get individual playtime or stay with their family group.



“We take safety seriously,” Black added. “Requiring vaccinations and registration isn’t just policy—it’s how we protect every pet and person who walks through our gates.”



Paws on Post is already planning more breed meet-ups, including ones for Bulldogs, Shepherds, and mixed breeds.



“Every pet deserves a chance to shine,” Black said. “You’ll leave with a full heart and maybe a few new friends.”