Doodles Bring Smiles and Connection to Fort Bragg Community

Dozens of happy dogs and their proud owners came together to the Fort Bragg Equipment Checkout Center parking lot for a special event: the Paws on Post Doodle Breed Meet-Up on Aug. 23, 2025. Families enjoyed fresh air, fun activities, and time with their furry friends, all while building stronger bonds across the installation.

(Courtesy photo by Tiffany Black, Fort Bragg Paws on Post Kennel Manager)