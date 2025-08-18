126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Landen Lescoe, 906th Air Refueling Squadron, crew chief, signs the 126th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief heritage wall at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. The heritage wall is for crew chiefs who served in the 126th AMXS and 906th ARS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
