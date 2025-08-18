126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cody Carlson, 126 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is the first signature on the crew chief heritage wall at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 1, 2025. The heritage wall is for crew chiefs who served in the 126th AMXS and 906th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)