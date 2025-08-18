The 126th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is honoring it’s past and present, one signature at a time.



The squadron has dedicated a wall, painted aircraft grey, in it’s office to celebrate it’s history with a wall of signatures and nose art.



The aircraft nose art is from the squadrons past and present with many of the crew chiefs signing around the art of the aircraft they were or are assigned.



“As a crew chief, we get our names on the side of the jets,” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Harpster, 126th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, crew chief. “But people retire, people get promoted, and nose arts change. Something like this is forever.”



The wall is open for all to sign who served in the 126th AMXS or 906th Air Refueling Squadron who held the crew chief Air Force Specialty Code.



“If you served and were a crew chief, come back and sign our wall,” said Lt. Col. Monica Stegall, 126th AMXS, commander. “Come back and visit us.”



The squadron is looking for prints of the nose art to display. If anyone has photographs or images of the original artwork, the unit hopes to showcase them around the squadron.



“If somebody has an image saved of this is what the artist drew, we could print them” said Chief Master Sgt. Dave Blankenship, 126 AMXS, senior enlisted leader.



“It's good for morale,” said Stegall. “It's good for honoring and recognizing our tradition, our hard work, and the pride that we have in our jets.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.25.2025 08:55 Story ID: 546369 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark, by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.