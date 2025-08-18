Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark

    126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison | U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Cody Carlson, 126 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is...... read more read more

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    The 126th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is honoring it’s past and present, one signature at a time.

    The squadron has dedicated a wall, painted aircraft grey, in it’s office to celebrate it’s history with a wall of signatures and nose art.

    The aircraft nose art is from the squadrons past and present with many of the crew chiefs signing around the art of the aircraft they were or are assigned.

    “As a crew chief, we get our names on the side of the jets,” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Harpster, 126th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, crew chief. “But people retire, people get promoted, and nose arts change. Something like this is forever.”

    The wall is open for all to sign who served in the 126th AMXS or 906th Air Refueling Squadron who held the crew chief Air Force Specialty Code.

    “If you served and were a crew chief, come back and sign our wall,” said Lt. Col. Monica Stegall, 126th AMXS, commander. “Come back and visit us.”

    The squadron is looking for prints of the nose art to display. If anyone has photographs or images of the original artwork, the unit hopes to showcase them around the squadron.

    “If somebody has an image saved of this is what the artist drew, we could print them” said Chief Master Sgt. Dave Blankenship, 126 AMXS, senior enlisted leader.

    “It's good for morale,” said Stegall. “It's good for honoring and recognizing our tradition, our hard work, and the pride that we have in our jets.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 08:55
    Story ID: 546369
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark, by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark
    126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark
    126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark
    126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark
    126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark
    126th ARW Crew Chiefs Leave their Mark

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    126 ARW
    National Guard
    Heritage
    Crew Chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download