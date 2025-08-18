B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman guides a B-1B Lancer during a hot pit refuel at Lajes Field, Azores, Aug. 22, 2025. Bomber Task Force Europe missions strengthen readiness and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)