B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field

A U.S. Air Force Airman guides a B-1B Lancer during a hot pit refuel at Lajes Field, Azores, Aug. 22, 2025. Bomber Task Force Europe missions strengthen readiness and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to NATO Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)
08.21.2025
08.25.2025
|9274876
|250822-O-IR506-7141
|1920x1277
|434.03 KB
LAJES FIELD AIR BASE, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
|4
|0
