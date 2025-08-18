Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field

    LAJES FIELD AIR BASE, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer taxis on the runway at Lajes Field, Azores, Aug. 22, 2025. Hot pit refueling enables the bomber to quickly return to flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 06:27
    Photo ID: 9274875
    VIRIN: 250822-O-IR506-9481
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 488.69 KB
    Location: LAJES FIELD AIR BASE, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field [Image 10 of 10], by Cristina Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field
    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    Lajes Field Base
    Hot Pit Refuel
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Global Strike Readiness
    Atlantic Gateaway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download