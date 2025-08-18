Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field [Image 6 of 10]

    B-1B Lancer Conducts Hot Pit Refuel at Lajes Field

    LAJES FIELD AIR BASE, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PORTUGAL

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer arrives at Lajes Field, Azores, Aug. 22, 2025. The 65th Air Base Group supported the aircraft with a hot pit refuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cristina Oliveira)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 06:27
    Photo ID: 9274869
    VIRIN: 250822-O-IR506-8269
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 629.14 KB
    Location: LAJES FIELD AIR BASE, REGIãO AUTóNOMA DOS AçORES, PT
    B-1B Lancer
    Lajes Field Base
    Hot Pit Refuel
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Global Strike Readiness
    Atlantic Gateaway

