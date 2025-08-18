U.S. Army Cpt. Joshua L. Smith, outgoing commander of Bull Battery, 4th Battalion 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. Cpt. Smith relinquished command of Bull Battery to Cpt. Amanda M. Rylee. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)
Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9274793
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-SD508-1123
|Resolution:
|5663x3775
|Size:
|4.27 MB
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bull Battery 4-319th Change of Command [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Tomas J. Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.