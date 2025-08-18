Bull Battery 4-319th Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpt. Joshua L. Smith, outgoing commander of Bull Battery, 4th Battalion 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. Cpt. Smith relinquished command of Bull Battery to Cpt. Amanda M. Rylee. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)