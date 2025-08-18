Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bull Battery 4-319th Change of Command [Image 9 of 16]

    Bull Battery 4-319th Change of Command

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Cpt. Joshua L. Smith, outgoing commander of Bull Battery, 4th Battalion 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receives a handshake from Lt. Col. Peter S. Harrington, commander of 4-319th AFAR, during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. Cpt. Smith relinquished command of Bull Battery to Cpt. Amanda M. Rylee. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 03:26
    Photo ID: 9274790
    VIRIN: 250822-A-SD508-1097
    Resolution: 2282x3423
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Bull Battery 4-319th Change of Command [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Tomas J. Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SkySoldiers
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom

