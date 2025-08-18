Bull Battery 4-319th Change of Command

U.S. Army Cpt. Amanda M. Rylee, incoming commander of Bull Battery, 4th Battalion 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receives the regimental colors from Lt. Col. Peter S. Harrington, commander of 4-319th AFAR, during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 22, 2025. Cpt. Smith relinquished command of Bull Battery to Cpt. Amanda M. Rylee. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9274788
|VIRIN:
|250822-A-SD508-1081
|Resolution:
|5735x3823
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
