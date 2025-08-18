Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador San Marino Tilman J. Fertitta Visits Patrol Squadron 5 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Ambassador San Marino Tilman J. Fertitta Visits Patrol Squadron 5

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sang Kim 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    250815-N-ZB518-1052 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (August 15, 2025) A U.S. Naval aviator, left, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, gives a tour of the flight deck of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft to Ambassador Tilman J. Fertitta, right, U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino, during a visit at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 01:23
    Photo ID: 9274711
    VIRIN: 250815-N-ZB518-1052
    Resolution: 4516x3226
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador San Marino Tilman J. Fertitta Visits Patrol Squadron 5 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    VP5
    P8A
    MAD FOX
    CTF67
    SIGONELLA

