U.S. Ambassador San Marino Tilman J. Fertitta Visits Patrol Squadron 5

250815-N-ZB518-1045 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (August 15, 2025) A U.S. Naval flight officer, right, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, speaks with Ambassador Tilman J. Fertitta, left, U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino, inside the cabin of a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a visit at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)