U.S. Ambassador San Marino Tilman J. Fertitta Visits Patrol Squadron 5

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily -- The U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino Tilman J. Fertitta and his delegation met with Commander Task Force (CTF) 67 and Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 leadership at CTF 67 headquarters at Naval Air Station Sigonella, August 15, 2025.



Ambassador Fertitta and delegation spoke with Capt. Brian J. Schneider, commodore of CTF 67, Cmdr. John Leeds, commanding officer of VP 5, other members of leadership, as well as aircrewmen and maintenance personnel during a tour of the hangar and a P-8A Poseidon aircraft.



The Ambassador concentrated his line of inquiry around the capabilities and the crew of the P-8A. While onboard, the delegation toured the aircraft, explored the flight deck, crew workstations and sonobuoy launch stations.



When asked why she operates in the P-8A, Lt. Allison Gibbs, a naval aviator assigned to VP 5, responded, “I value the team aspect of this job. It takes all of us, the flight deck and the aircrew coordination in the back. We work together to accomplish the mission.”



CTF 67, based out of Sigonella, Italy and VP 5, forward deployed to the same base, routinely conduct operations to advance U.S. interests, safety and security in the region, and to strengthen international relationships.



“It was an honor to show our leaders what we do, how we do it, and why we’re the world’s leading fighting force,” said Lt. Joe Zeman, a naval aviator assigned to VP 5.



The VP-5 “Mad Foxes,” based in Jacksonville, Florida, are currently operating from Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests.

