The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center

250824-N-PG545-1032, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 24, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current honors veterans with a special performance at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. The Country Current performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary with country and bluegrass fans across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
