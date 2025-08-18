Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250824-N-PG545-1028, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 24, 2025) Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox, from Madison Heights, Virginia, interacts with veteran following a U.S. Navy Band Country Current concert at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. The Country Current performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary with country and bluegrass fans across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.24.2025 18:44
    Photo ID: 9274420
    VIRIN: 250824-N-PQ545-1028
    Resolution: 5443x3633
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: MADISON HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center
    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center
    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center
    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center
    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center
    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    country music
    navy250
    music
    navy band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download