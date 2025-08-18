Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center [Image 2 of 6]

    The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250824-N-PG545-1009, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 24, 2025) Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Missouri, performs a solo during a performance at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. The Navy Band Country Current performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary with country and bluegrass fans across the state and honoring veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    TAGS

    country music
    navy250
    music
    navy band

