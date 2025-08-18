The Navy Band Country Current performs at VA Medical Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250824-N-PG545-1009, Minneapolis, Mass. (August 24, 2025) Chief Musician Joseph Friedman, from St. Louis, Missouri, performs a solo during a performance at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center. The Navy Band Country Current performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary with country and bluegrass fans across the state and honoring veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)