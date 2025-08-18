The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250823-N-PG545-1109, Pine River, Mass. (August 23, 2025) Musicians 1st class Patrick McAvinue, Caleb Cox, and Sally Ziesing, perform at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River, Minnesota. The Navy Band Country Current performed a series of concerts throughout Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary with country and bluegrass fans across the state.



(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)