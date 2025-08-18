Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival [Image 8 of 14]

    The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival

    PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250823-N-PG545-1136, Pine River, Mass. (August 23, 2025) Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Maryland, presents a fiddle workshop at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River, Minnesota. The U.S, Navy Band Country Current performed three concerts and presented three workshops over two days, connecting with hundreds of country and bluegrass fans while celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    country music
    bluegrass
    music
    festival
    navy band

