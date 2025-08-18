The Navy Band Country Current performs at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival

250823-N-PG545-1086, Pine River, Mass. (August 23, 2025) The U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River, Minnesota. The group performed a series of concerts in Minnesota, celebrating the U.S. Navy's 250th with country and bluegrass fans across the state. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|08.23.2025
|08.24.2025 11:54
|9274144
|250823-N-PQ545-1086
|8256x5504
|12.54 MB
|PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA, US
|1
|0
