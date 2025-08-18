Nordhaus, Raines address NGAUS conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, address attendees of the 147th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)