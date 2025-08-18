Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, address attendees of the 147th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2025 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9274030
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-VX744-1589
|Resolution:
|6402x4268
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nordhaus, Raines address NGAUS conference [Image 10 of 10], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.