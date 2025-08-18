Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus, Raines address NGAUS Conference [Image 1 of 10]

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, address attendees of the 147th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Aug. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    TAGS

    CNGB
    NGAUS
    John Raines
    Steve Nordhaus
    National Guard Bureau

