Guard members partner with local authorities to render life-saving aid in multiple incidents

(From right) U.S. Army Sergeant Jay Whited, Specialist Elias Figueroa, and Corporal Cynthia Fowler, assigned to the 372nd Military Police Battalion, District of Columbia Army National Guard Soldiers, stand together outside of the D.C. National Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Aug 23, 2025. The team helped provide life-saving aid to a local resident while on a joint patrol with the Amtrack Police Department Aug. 15. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force and are providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Doyle)